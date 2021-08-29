Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Confusion over plans for prime site lying derelict in the centre of Tullamore

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

ONE of the owners of the former Texas site in Tullamore has stated that their plans for the site are markedly different from those of Weavermay Limited who currently have a planning application before the local planning authority.

A decision is due shortly on plans by Weavermay which include demolishing buildings, extensions and sheds at the site and constructing a single storey retail store to include off licence. A three storey retail/office unit and a two-storey cafe.

The plan also includes car and bicycle parking and a new pedestrian and cycle walkway.

The application attracted one submission from Caynne Holdings Ltd who purchased the site with Weavermay in 2018. Subsequently the site was divided in half by agreement of both parties. 

As part of its submission Caynne Holdings Ltd included a map outlining its portion of the site and indicates a common boundary or dividing line with the applicant’s development site. Cayenne Holdings Ltd state that it is supportive of Weavermay’s intention to develop its portion of the site and stress that in no way is its submission to be considered an objection to the development but is merely to protect its own interest in the planning process.

The submission emphasises that the dividing line between the applicant’s portion of the site should be viewed as an agreed boundary.

Cayenne Holdings Ltd say the applicants engaged with them during the course of an earlier planning application which was withdrawn in May of this year. However, it states that ‘’both parties vision for the site and what Tullamore needs, differ markedly.’’

Cayenne Holdings says it wants to protect its intention to develop the site and to ensure that the current application does not detract in any way from its ability to develop its site to its fullest potential. 

Weavermay Ltd applied to Offaly County Council in 2020 to develop its portion. However, Offaly County Council said it wanted a masterplan for the area. As stated above this application was later withdrawn and a new plan is now before the council.

