New cases of Covid-19 increase significantly in two areas in Offaly in the last week

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that new cases have increased significantly in two areas of the county while decreasing in the third.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from August 10 to August 23.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has risen significantly in the Tullamore Area. There were 149 new cases reported this week compared to just 116 in the previous 14 days. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has risen to 511 cases per 100,000 from 397.8 cases per 100,000 last week.

The Edenderry Area has also seen a large increase in new cases this week. There were 110 new cases in area in the last 14 days compared to 71 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 471.6 cases per 100,000 up from 304.4 cases per 100,000 last week.

After seeing back to back increases in the last two weeks, the Birr Area has seen a significant drop in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 105 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 130 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has now dropped to 412.2 cases per 100,000.