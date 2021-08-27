Offaly teacher appointed Deputy Principal in new school

Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) has announced the appointment of long-time Edenderry teacher Mr. Gordon Mc Donnell as Deputy Principal at Enfield Community College, Enfield, Co. Meath.

Gordon joins Mr. Shane Foley, Principal at the school. As a Deputy Principal within the LMETB Schools Directorate, Gordon will also have the collegial support of the Senior Management teams in LMETB’s other seventeen Post Primary schools, four Community National Schools, two PLC colleges and the Centre for European Schooling in Dunshaughlin.

Gordon holds an Undergraduate Degree in Business, Recreation and Leisure Management, a degree in Science and a Higher Diploma in Education. Bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise to the role, Gordon has worked in St. Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry, Co. Offaly since 2006 as a teacher of Business and as acting Transition Co-ordinator at the school with responsibility for development, co-ordination and review of the Transition Year Programme.

He is the brother of newly appointed Principal at St. Mary's Secondary School, Emmett McDonnell. Both men were involved on the management teams of school football teams over the years, including that of the Hogan Cup winning team in 2012.

Gordon has significant experience and expertise in the areas of School Leadership and Management, Programme Co-ordination, Student Assessment, Policy Development, Anti Bullying Initiatives, Positive Behaviour Management, curriculum development, School Self Evaluation, integration of Digital Technologies into Teaching, Learning and Assessment, transfer and transition from primary to post primary schools, student retention and attainment and monitoring and tracking student performance.

Gordon looks forward to bringing this experience and expertise to his new leadership and management role at Enfield Community College.

Gordon recognises the link between high quality teaching, learning and assessment methods and student attendance, retention, achievement and attainment and he is committed to supporting and promoting student attendance, teacher professional development, staff and student voice and wellbeing and student supports at the school.

Gordon has particular interest in the area of Gaisce, sports development and developing leadership capacity and teamwork skills with students and he looks forward to working with the learning community of Enfield Community College to enhance the range of co-curricular and extra - curricular activities including sporting activities at the school.



