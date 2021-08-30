REVEALED: Number of people on Offaly social housing waiting list

Some applicants have been on the social housing list for years, seeking houses like those in the picture
In a recent conversation with The Midland Tribune, Senior Executive Engineer in the Housing Section of Offaly County Council, John Cunningham, gave a number of informative answers to the following questions about the housing situation in Offaly and in Birr:
Q. How many are on the housing waiting list at the moment in Offaly?
A: At the end of June there were 530 on the Social Housing List awaiting housing support in Offaly, and a further 836 active tenancies being supported under the Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) Scheme.
Q: Now that there are 12 new units in Macregol, Birr does it mean a total of 46 new houses will have been made available in Birr during 2021?
A: No, The 12 units in Macregol were not all delivered in 2021 and the 34 houses in McCauley Drive will be delivered on a phased basis across 2021 & 2022, with the majority completed in 2022.
There have also been a number of vacant social housing units, leasing units, HAP units and AHB (Approved Housing Bodies) units made available in addition to new build social housing.
Q: Is the design for the Rectory Field in Birr ready yet?
A: Birr Municipal District are currently in the process of appointing a consultant who will devise a masterplan for this area following a public survey. Design concepts will not be available for public view until this process concludes.
More News
Some applicants have been on the social housing list for years, seeking houses like those in the picture
Tullamore student Liam York won his category in the Trocaire Poetry Ireland competition for his highly impressive poem
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.