30/08/2021

REVEALED: Number of people on Offaly social housing waiting list

In a recent conversation with The Midland Tribune, Senior Executive Engineer in the Housing Section of Offaly County Council, John Cunningham, gave a number of informative answers to the following questions about the housing situation in Offaly and in Birr:

Q. How many are on the housing waiting list at the moment in Offaly?
A: At the end of June there were 530 on the Social Housing List awaiting housing support in Offaly, and a further 836 active tenancies being supported under the Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) Scheme.

Q: Now that there are 12 new units in Macregol, Birr does it mean a total of 46 new houses will have been made available in Birr during 2021?
A: No, The 12 units in Macregol were not all delivered in 2021 and the 34 houses in McCauley Drive will be delivered on a phased basis across 2021 & 2022, with the majority completed in 2022.

There have also been a number of vacant social housing units, leasing units, HAP units and AHB (Approved Housing Bodies) units made available in addition to new build social housing.

Q: Is the design for the Rectory Field in Birr ready yet?
A: Birr Municipal District are currently in the process of appointing a consultant who will devise a masterplan for this area following a public survey. Design concepts will not be available for public view until this process concludes.

