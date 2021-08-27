Motorist caught a crazy speed on motorway in Midlands . FILE PIC
A motorist on a motorway was caught driving at a crazy speed by gardai.
The motorist was clocked at 177kph on the M6 near Athlone this week.
Gardai say a fixed penalty notice was issued to the motorist.
Westmeath Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they detected this car travelling at 177kph in a 120kph zone on the M6 near Athlone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 25, 2021
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/3bmrqregXK
More News
The State planning watchdog objected to zoning the area of Tullamore on the right in this map as 'retail core'.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.