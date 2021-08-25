Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Almost 1,000 people waiting for day procedures at Tullamore Hospital

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

HSE waiting lists in Laois-Offaly show that the number of patients waiting for day procedures in Tullamore Hospital is 995, the highest of the Midland hospitals.

The number waiting for procedures in Portlaoise Hospital is 555, while in Mullingar Regional Hospital it is 468.

Sinn Féin TD for Laois-Offaly Brian Stanley has said the waiting lists in Tullamore, Portlaoise and Mullingar Hospitals need to be tackled.

"Patients are waiting longer than ever to receive care. Across the State, the total number waiting for day procedures stands at 80,283.

"National hospital waiting lists have reached a total of over 819,000 for the first time. While waiting lists were over 700,000 before Covid-19, it has contributed further to growing lists. Covid has exposed a healthcare system that does not have enough beds, consultants, nurses or other health professionals. The health service is at crisis point and it is not fit for purpose. With another winter emerging there will be further pressure on the already overstretched services. Action is needed now," Deputy Stanley added.

“Sinn Féin is proposing a fully costed €914m package, including one-off capital investment of €568m, to turn the tide in favour of patients and healthcare workers," he said.

“This includes 600 more beds above the Government’s current plans, filling more than 600 consultant posts and hiring 4,000 additional hospital staff, and 430 critical care beds by 2025.

“This also includes €150m for theatre capacity expansion and equipment to deliver more treatment in public hospitals, and a fund of €100m for equipment upgrades and patient management and waiting list system modernisation.

"Everywhere we look in the health service, from waiting lists to Covid-19 to the cyber-attack, there is a fire to be put out and an emergency to be tackled. It is limping from crisis to crisis. We are also proposing a fund of €100m to upgrade the IT infrastructure for better patient and waiting list management. This would also include investment in IT equipment to deliver modern care in modern hospitals.

“We need an urgent plan to catch up on missed care, reduce waiting lists, and deliver a top-class, universal public health service. We need a fresh start with a system that is fair for health workers, equitable for patients, efficient, and modern. Above all else, we need to tackle waiting lists now.”

