Appeal over two missing person cases in Offaly today

Gardaí have appealed for help with two separate missing person cases in Offaly today, Tuesday, August 24.

They are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Paul Reilly, who has been missing from the Daingean area of Co. Offaly since 11am yesterday morning, Monday, August 23.

Paul is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of stocky build and bald. When last seen he was wearing work trousers and work boots.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Paul, is asked to contact Gardaí in Tullamore on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 on any Garda station.

Separately, they are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Levi Ward, 17 years, who is missing from Tullamore, Co Offaly since Friday evening, August 20.

Levi is described as being approximately 5’7” in height, slim build and has dark blond hair with blue eyes.

It is unknown what Levi was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tullamore on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.