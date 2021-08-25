WATCH: Offaly swimmer through to final at Paralympics in Tokyo

Nicole Turner in action
Offaly swimmer Nicole Turner is through to the final of the S6 50m freestyle at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
Nicole, who lives in Garryhinch near Portarlington, swam a personal best time of 35.47 seconds to qualify for the final in eighth place. It is her first of three events in Tokyo.
Nicole Turner progressed in the heats of the S6 50m freestyle this morning in Tokyo #Paralympics #Tokyo2020— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 25, 2021
Updates: https://t.co/u1LGceBjQY
Report: https://t.co/JeaUMx6u5K pic.twitter.com/90U9JSu1rp
She will be in Lane 8 for the final.
Ohayō Ireland— Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 25, 2021
Two Para Swimmers will return to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre for Day 1️⃣ Finals following this mornings heats.
Nicole Turner ➡️ 10:46 18:46
Róisín Ní Riain ➡️ 11:38 19:38
Tune in and get behind #TeamIreland #TheNextLevel | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/SxMIM6gccY
Now just nineteen years of age, Turner has developed into an outstanding Paralympics swimmer and she competed in her the 2016 Paralympics in Rio De Janeiro five years ago. That event was all about learning for a very young Turner and she showed her rich promise as she competed in five events and made five finals. Her best placing was fifth in the 50 metres butterfly and she set personal bests in six out of her ten races.
She has won a prolific haul of medals. Her first year to swim internationally was in 2015, when she was 13 in the world IPC swimming championships in Madeira.
She has an impressive collection of world and European medals. These include:
2016 European IPC swimming championships won 2 silver and 1 bronze. Silvers in the 200m IM and 100m Breaststroke and the Bronze in the 50m Butterfly.
2018 won a silver European medal in the 50m fly.
2019 won a World Bronze medal in the 50m fly.
2021 won Four European medals 2 silver and 2 bronze. Silvers in the 100m breaststroke and the 50m fly. Bronzes in the 50m freestyle and the 200m IM.#
Enda Mollen and Martin O' Connor, Faithful Golf Society members, with the Padraig Harrington Kartel Golf Shirt worn when he won the Volvo Championship in the US
