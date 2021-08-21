Stunning round shoots Shane Lowry right up the leaderboard at the Northern Trust

A stunning round at the Northern Trust on the PGA Tour has launched Shane Lowry up the leaderboard with one round to go.

The Offaly golfer shot a nine under par 62, his best ever round on the PGA Tour, to jump from 36th up to a tie for sixth in the first leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs. His previous best was 63 which he shot at the Wyndham Championship in 2020. He also shot a 63 on his way to winning The Open in 2019.

He started his round on Saturday with a birdie and had two further birdies and an eagle on the front nine to get to the turn on five under par.

He dropped one shot on the back nine but also had five more birdies including this one 18 after a perfect approach shot.

He is now just three shots behind joint leaders John Rahm and Cameron Smith going into the final round.

The final round will not take place until Monday at the earliest as Hurricane Henri is set to cause disruption along the North East coast of America on Sunday. The tournament is taking place in New Jersey.