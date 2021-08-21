WATCH: Has a ghost actually been captured on camera in Offaly?

A team of paranormal investigators believe they have captured a ghost on camera in an Offaly castle.

A group from Paranormal Supernatural Investigation Ireland travelled to Clonony Castle near Cloghan in recent days for an investigation.

Afterwards, they posted on social media to say a "black mass" had been captured on the ground floor of the castle on Thursday night, August 12.

This was the picture they shared of the alleged ghostly figure.

"Out of ten pictures, this image is in only one photo," the group said referring to the black mass.

"This area was very active for our SLS camera. A shadow person, also known as a shadow figure, shadow being, or black mass, is the perception of a patch of shadow as a living, humanoid figure, and interpreted as the presence of a spirit or other entity."

The investigators claim the black mass to the left of the chair is a ghost and that the pink mass in the picture is a portal to the spirit world.

"Directly behind this wall [in the photograph above] there was a sentry guard room. It's all sealed up nowadays but it's still there if that makes any sense. We feel today it's a portal. Upon further examination of some more pictures, we now think that there is more than just one portal. It now seems this the only truly genuine Tudor Castle in Ireland has a few more.

Who knows what other secrets this Castle holds?"

You can watch the Paranormal Supernatural Investigation teams experience in Clonony Castle last week below:

Clonony Castle was built in the 1490s by the Coghlan Clan butwas seized by Henry VIII during the war of dominion by England. He ceded it to Thomas Boleyn, making him the Earl of Ormond.

This also made his daughter, the ill-fated Ann Boleyn, a countess and marriageable by a king. When Henry tired of Ann and the Boleyns fell from grace, two ladies, Mary and Elizabeth, were sent back to Clonony and remained for the rest of their lives. Their tombstone lays beneath a tree in the castle bawn.

It's also claimed the castle is haunted by a medieval soldier whose figure has reportedly been seen in full armour on the castle's parapet.