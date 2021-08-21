21/08/2021

Garda station in Offaly set for major overhaul as plans unveiled

An Offaly Garda station is set for a major overhaul as plans for works have been unveiled.

The Commissioner of Public Works intend to apply for permission for development at Kinnity Garda Station.

The development will consist of new universal access and interior upgrade works including the replacement of the existing gates within the existing archway, alteration to rear façade to rearrange existing entrance door and window to create
new level entry access to rear of station from new universal access parking space.

The plans also include internal alterations to the existing structure to remove existing walls and chimney at ground floor level and a new public counter within same.

Plans are set to be lodged in the near future with Offaly County Council

