Lucky Offaly punter turns 30 cent better into staggering near five figure windfall

A punter in Offaly pulled off a staggering coup on the Lotto this weekend and only needed a tiny investment to do it.

The anonymous winner struck the small bet on their BoyleSports account, investing just €0.30 in their lucky numbers. However, they were aiming high by taking on odds of 33,000/1 for four numbers in the main EuroMillions draw on Friday evening.

The odds started to crumble when the draw got under way and they had been smashed completely by the time numbers 7, 14, 21 and 32 all rolled out.

The run of good fortune allowed the lucky winner to log back in to see their tiny punt had returned a mega total of €9,900.30.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said, “it’s incredible just how far some loose change can go and fair play to our County Offaly customer who proved that big wins can still be scooped even from tiny stakes. We admire their ambition and wish them good luck with their winnings.”