Photographer asks for public's help to track down newly-weds

Gorgeous photo by Kevin Hennessy but who are the couple?
A PHOTOGRAPHER has asked for the public's help in tracking down newly-weds he snapped at the Cliffs of Moher.
Kevin Hennessy was out for a walk on Saturday at around 4pm.
"I spotted some young newly-weds with a gang of their mates. I noticed they didn’t have a photographer with them so I asked would they like a few photos taken.
"What I did not ask, was for their contact details. Can anyone help me find them?" tweeted Kevin.
If you are the bride or groom or know them, please get in touch with Kevin at k.hizzle.photography@gmail.com
