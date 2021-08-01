PROPERTY WATCH: Derelict Midlands mansion available for incredibly eye catching price

Expressions of Interest are being sought for the acquisition of this Millbrook House, Oldtown, Abbeyleix.

Power Property, which has been retained to handle the Private Treaty sale, outlined the opportunity to buy this landmark building that is need of full restoration. However offers in excess of just €150,000 are being sought.

TAP ON NEXT> ABOVE TO SEE ALL THE PICTURES OF THE PROPERTY

"This is a unique opportunity to acquire a large detached Victorian house, originally built circa 1885, which is situated on 4.2 acres of gardens including a mill pond.

"Millbrook House extends to approximately 836 sq. m. (9,004 sq. ft.) over three floors. The house is a protected structure and it is in very poor condition internally and requires total refurbishment. There is also a Coach House building included in the sale which is in good general condition and may be suitable for conversion," they say.

The property was formerly part of the De Vesci-owned estate and is located on the L16532, a rear estate road which leads to the Abbey Leix House, the focal point of the De Vesci Estate. Abbey Leix House was recently purchased by Irish tech billionaire John Collison for €20 million.

It is located in an area known as Oldtown about 2.5km south west of Abbeyleix. It is 17km from Portlaoise and 17km from the M7 which links Limerick to Dublin. Mill Brook sits approximately 350 metres off the R433 Regional Road linking Abbeyleix with Rathdowney.

AGENT'S DESCRIPTION

Millbrook House is a detached five-bay two-storey Victorian house with dormer attic, dating from 1885, built as steward’s house originally. The house, which is a protected structure, is set back from the road on its own grounds comprising 1.7 Ha (4.2 acres) in total which includes a mill pond.

The grounds to the site are severely overgrown. There is a detached two-storey masonry built coach house in the courtyard adjoining the main house.

Internally, the property is in very poor condition and in need of total refurbishment. The accommodation on the ground floor includes two reception rooms, a study, dining room, kitchen, parlour, and a number of additional rooms. The first floor accommodation includes seven / eight rooms in total.

A similar number of rooms are on the second floor in the attic space.

In the courtyard to the northeast of the main house, there is a storey and a half coach house which has two coach bays and one of those is a tool shed / garage with double doors and a pit for maintenance. It also has two/ three stables and a tack room. MORE DETAILS BELOW

The building is exempt from BER Rating.

The tenure is freehold (Folio LS1045F).

Offers in excess of €150,000.

Strictly by appointment with the sole agents Power Property

Equiries to Kathy McDonagh or Andrew Carberry on +353 90 648 9000

Completed Expressions of Interest forms, are available from the selling agents, are to be returned to Power Property, 17A

Mardyke Street, Athlone, Co. Westmeath N37 WE88 by 4pm on Tuesday, August 24.

Find out more online at www.ppg.ie