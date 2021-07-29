Offaly family farm removed from auction after local community comes out to protest forced sale

An Offaly farm that was due to go up for sale this morning against the wishes of the farmer has been removed from auction after the community came together to protest the sale.

The Conway family farm near Rhode was removed from an online sale this morning following a protest at the family farm by the Rhode branch of IFA and the Offaly County Executive with the full support of IFA nationally and the local community.

The BRG Gibson Auctions website has reported that lot 12 a 90 Acres Non Residential at Coole, Croghan, Rhode, Co. Offaly was withdrawn from an online auction.

The property was due to go under the hammer at an unconditional online auction on July 29 at an advised minimum value of €420,000. The property was marketed at investors.

The Chair of IFA Debt Support Service, Martin Stapleton, has now called on vulture fund "Everyday" to engage constructively with IFA to agree on a solution with the Conway family in Offaly.

"It is regrettable that this action had to be taken. Earlier this week, the IFA put forward a very reasonable offer, on behalf of the farmer, but Everyday Finance rejected it," said Rose Mary McDonagh, IFA Farm Business Chair.

IFA Offaly Chairman Richard Scally thanked Offaly IFA and the local community for their efforts.

He said, "we sent a strong message today that this type of behaviour by vulture funds is not acceptable. Farmers, their neighbours, IFA and the farming community, in general, will not stand by and allow individual farmers to be picked off," he said.