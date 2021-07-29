Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Offaly family farm removed from auction after local community comes out to protest forced sale

Offaly family farm removed from auction after community comes out to protest forced sale

Local IFA members and members of the community were out in force this morning to protest against the sale Picture: IFA/Facebook

Reporter:

Reporter

An Offaly farm that was due to go up for sale this morning against the wishes of the farmer has been removed from auction after the community came together to protest the sale.

The Conway family farm near Rhode was removed from an online sale this morning following a protest at the family farm by the Rhode branch of IFA and the Offaly County Executive with the full support of IFA nationally and the local community. 

The BRG Gibson Auctions website has reported that lot 12 a 90 Acres Non Residential at Coole, Croghan, Rhode, Co. Offaly was withdrawn from an online auction. 

The property was due to go under the hammer at an unconditional online auction on July 29 at an advised minimum value of €420,000. The property was marketed at investors.

The Chair of IFA Debt Support Service, Martin Stapleton, has now called on vulture fund "Everyday" to engage constructively with IFA to agree on a solution with the Conway family in Offaly.

"It is regrettable that this action had to be taken. Earlier this week, the IFA put forward a very reasonable offer, on behalf of the farmer, but Everyday Finance rejected it," said Rose Mary McDonagh, IFA Farm Business Chair.

IFA Offaly Chairman Richard Scally thanked Offaly IFA and the local community for their efforts.

He said, "we sent a strong message today that this type of behaviour by vulture funds is not acceptable. Farmers, their neighbours, IFA and the farming community, in general, will not stand by and allow individual farmers to be picked off," he said.

 

BREAKING NEWS: Cars, cash and cherry picker among items seized as Gardai raid 12 locations in Midland county

Gardai refuse permit for Offaly biker fundraiser for seriously ill member amidst Covid concerns

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie