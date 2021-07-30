Offaly assault victim doesn't feel safe in her home anymore
THE victim of an assault in Offaly said she didn't feel safe in her home anymore. She had written the words in her victim impact statement, which was read in court by Judge Catherine Staines in the case of another woman who committed the offence.
Maura Mooney, (39) 185, Churchview Heights, Edenderry, was convicted of assault causing harm at 34, Churchview Heights, Edenderry on July 17, 2020.
Solicitor Patrick Martin said the defendant had no previous convictions. She works in a retirement home and apologises for the offence. He said there have been no incidents since.
Judge Catherine Staines said this was an unprovoked attack which has left the victim anxious and afraid in her home.
She imposed a six month sentence in the Dochas women's prison which she suspended on Ms Mooney's own bond of €100. She also directed that €300 be given to the victim from the court poor box.
