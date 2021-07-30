Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Offaly assault victim doesn't feel safe in her home anymore

Offaly assault victim doesn't feel safe in her home anymore

Offaly assault victim doesn't feel safe in her home anymore

Reporter:

Reporter

THE victim of an assault in Offaly said she didn't feel safe in her home anymore. She had written the words in her victim impact statement, which was read in court by Judge Catherine Staines in the case of another woman who committed the offence.

Maura Mooney, (39) 185, Churchview Heights, Edenderry, was convicted of assault causing harm at 34, Churchview Heights, Edenderry on July 17, 2020.

Solicitor Patrick Martin said the defendant had no previous convictions. She works in a retirement home and apologises for the offence. He said there have been no incidents since.

Judge Catherine Staines said this was an unprovoked attack which has left the victim anxious and afraid in her home.

She imposed a six month sentence in the Dochas women's prison which she suspended on Ms Mooney's own bond of €100. She also directed that €300 be given to the victim from the court poor box.

Woman at Tullamore District Court convicted of neglecting her children

Superb new community playground officially opened in Offaly

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie