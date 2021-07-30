Woman at Tullamore District Court convicted of neglecting her children
A woman convicted of neglecting her children was placed on 12 months probation and told she would have to cooperate with Tusla the child and family agency in respect of her children, at last weeks sitting of Tullamore District Court.
On June 21, 2019, the defendant having custody of two children, did wilfully neglect or expose the children or cause the children to be neglected and exposed in a manner to cause suffering, or injury to the child's health or seriously to affect the child's wellbeing.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.