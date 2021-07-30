Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Offaly woman receives six month suspended sentence for assault

Offaly woman receives six month suspended sentence for assault

Offaly woman receives six month suspended sentence for assault

A woman was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for one year at last week’s district court for assault causing harm.

Melanie Kane,(37) 14, Esker Court, Clara, was convicted of the offence which took place on September 5, 2020 at Dolan's Licenced Premises, The Square, Clara, where she assaulted Jennifer O'Meara. The defendant had four previous convictions.

Her solicitor Donal Farrelly said she had three children. He said her father had died at the time and it was a very difficult time for her. Judge Catherine Staines interjected to say it was a difficult time for the person she had assaulted.

In passing sentence Judge Staines told her she was to have no contact with Jennifer O'Meara and she directed that €300 be paid to the victim from the court poor box

