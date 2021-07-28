Offaly Camino Canal Walk to take place this weekend

Ronan Scully one of the organisers of the walk
Offaly football legend Laz Molloy and renowned Africa fundraiser Ronan Scully along with family and friends are undertaking the "Offaly Canal Camino Way Walk" from Shannon Harbour to Tullamore on Saturday, July 31 starting at 8am and from Tullamore to Croghan Hill on Sunday, August 1 starting at 9.30am sharp onto Croghan Hill for Mass at 3pm.
They are looking for people to join them and raise much needed funds for Self Help Africa.
To find out more or to get a sponsorship card for the "Offaly Camino Canal Way" Charity walk contact Laz Molloy on 086 6778807, Aislinn Molloy 087 0688530, Ricey Scully 086 8153047 or Paul Galvin 087 8375407 to receive your sponsorship card.
Participants who raise excess of €100 will be rewarded with a specially designed t-shirt and will be entered into special raffles for special prizes.
You can also contact Ronan Scully on (087) 6189094, visit www.selfhelpafrica.org or email ronan.scully@selfhelpafrica.org
