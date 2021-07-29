Offaly's 'Biffochallenge' an amazing success as it far exceeds original fundraising target

The Offaly 'Biffochallenge' which was launched on March 1 last, has been an unbelievable success with the members of the team John, Tony, Dolores and Trish stating that they are overwhelmed by the support form all parts of Ireland and further afield.

With 462 donations ranging from €5 to an incredible €1.750 exceeding the target with a total of €26,960 to date.

The fundraising effort for Offaly Search and Recovery and Offaly Hospice has been an outstanding success. With some outstanding money to come in this week from the Cuman Agus Puc Challenge it is expected that the final total will be in the region of €32,000. See full report next week in the Tribune and on Facebook as organisers complete the collection of the outstanding money and announce the Corporate board.

John Wallace stated that this figure 'just blows the Biffochallenge team away'.

“It's beyond our wildest dreams and a very fitting tribute to our brother Marty who was always there to help everyone who ever needed it, be it family friend or stranger, during his rather short lifetime with us. The helping continues even after Marty's untimely departure from us. The very many individual contributions were so important to the project and we are so appreciative of this support and thank everyone who donated. To all the brilliant imaginative folk from Offaly who took on an individual Challenge we are most grateful. The clubs, business and schools that rallied around the cause were outstanding and a credit to all involved; these donations really put the icing on the cake and helped us reach our target in a shorter time,” outlined John.