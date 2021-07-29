Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Offaly's 'Biffochallenge' an amazing success as it far exceeds original fundraising target

TT3037GS

Ballinagar GAA Club Chairman Ciaran Darcy makes a presentation to the biffochallenge team

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The Offaly 'Biffochallenge' which was launched on March 1 last, has been an unbelievable success with the members of the team John, Tony, Dolores and Trish stating that they are overwhelmed by the support form all parts of Ireland and further afield.

With 462 donations ranging from €5 to an incredible €1.750 exceeding the target with a total of €26,960 to date.

The fundraising effort for Offaly Search and Recovery and Offaly Hospice has been an outstanding success. With some outstanding money to come in this week from the Cuman Agus Puc Challenge it is expected that the final total will be in the region of €32,000. See full report next week in the Tribune and on Facebook as organisers complete the collection of the outstanding money and announce the Corporate  board.

John Wallace stated that  this figure 'just blows the Biffochallenge  team away'.

“It's beyond our wildest dreams and a very fitting tribute to our brother Marty who was always there to help everyone who ever needed it, be it family friend or stranger, during his rather short lifetime with us. The helping continues even after Marty's untimely departure from us. The very many individual contributions were so important to the  project  and we are so appreciative  of this support  and thank everyone who donated. To all the brilliant imaginative folk from Offaly who took on an individual Challenge we are most grateful. The clubs, business  and schools that rallied around the cause were outstanding and a credit to all involved; these donations really put the icing on the cake and helped us reach our target in a shorter time,” outlined John.

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives

Midlands man with "bad cough" chooses making hay over court appearance

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie