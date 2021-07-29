Midlands man with "bad cough" chooses making hay over court appearance

A Longford man charged with breaching the Public Order Act was not in attendance at last week's District Court due to a "bad cough"
A Midlands man charged with public disorder opted against turning up in court last week to instead undertake “haymaking on a tractor” after developing a “bad cough”.
Daniel Maguire (31) Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford was not in attendance last week after the court was told he had developed cold like symptoms and was not in a position to attend court.
“He said he would be haymaking and on a tractor and would not be infecting anyone else,” said Frank Gearty, defending.
Judge Seamus Hughes was also told that while a brief adjournment would be required, his client would be pleading guilty to Section 4 and 6 public order charges.
The case was consequently put back until a sitting of Longford District Court on September 7.
More News
A Longford man charged with breaching the Public Order Act was not in attendance at last week's District Court due to a "bad cough"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.