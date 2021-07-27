Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Shane Lowry being strongly backed to win Olympic medal

Shane Lowry – the Clara man with the world in his hands

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry is being strongly backed to compete for at least a place on the podium when the medals are handed out in Tokyo later this week at the men’s golf event.

The former Open winner has been paired alongside Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reed of the United States for the first two rounds this week at the Kasumigaseki County Club just outside Tokyo. He will start his first round at 2.36am Irish time on Thursday.

Lowry was originally a 25/1 shot for the gold medal but BoyleSports have cut the Offaly man into 20/1 since the withdrawal of Jon Rahm, who was the favourite before a positive Covid-19 test ruled him out of the competition.

The Spanish World Number 1 has now been replaced as favourite by recent Open winner Collin Morikawa, who has been backed all the way into 7/1 from 16/1 since getting his hands on the Claret Jug at Royal St. George’s.

Morikawa will play his opening two rounds alongside Korea’s Sungjae Im and Rory McIlroy, who has now been pushed out to 11/1 from 9/1 off the back of a disappointing showing at The Open where he finished 15 shots behind the eventual winner.

