Lifeguard needed for Offaly outdoor pool

Pictured is Cllr Clare Claffey at Banagher's pool on the Shannon. She's been calling for a lifeguard for several months.
The outdoor swimming pool on the Shannon beside Banagher bridge has been an especially popular spot during the July heatwave.
For a good deal of the year only a small number of brave souls swim in the pool's cold waters, but it's popular during the summer and when we were enjoying a Mediterranean climate user numbers have soared.
During a recent meeting of Birr MD Cllr Clare Claffey said it's great to see the pool being popular, however she said it needs a Lifeguard during the summer months.
“I have great memories of swimming in the pool as a child,” she said. “There was a Lifeguard at the time, part-funded by Offaly and Galway County Councils. Offaly County Council recently wrote to Galway County Council asking them to restart this programme but we haven't received a response yet. The pool attracts a lot of locals and visitors during the summer, not just during this heatwave, and it's a matter of being an absolute priority that we employ a Lifeguard there.”
Director of Services Stephane Duclot said he will talk to Galway County Council about the matter. Cllr Clendennen said lifebelts are needed at certain popular swimming spots.
More News
Pictured is Cllr Clare Claffey at Banagher's pool on the Shannon. She's been calling for a lifeguard for several months.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.