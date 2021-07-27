Lifeguard needed for Offaly outdoor pool

The outdoor swimming pool on the Shannon beside Banagher bridge has been an especially popular spot during the July heatwave.

For a good deal of the year only a small number of brave souls swim in the pool's cold waters, but it's popular during the summer and when we were enjoying a Mediterranean climate user numbers have soared.

During a recent meeting of Birr MD Cllr Clare Claffey said it's great to see the pool being popular, however she said it needs a Lifeguard during the summer months.

“I have great memories of swimming in the pool as a child,” she said. “There was a Lifeguard at the time, part-funded by Offaly and Galway County Councils. Offaly County Council recently wrote to Galway County Council asking them to restart this programme but we haven't received a response yet. The pool attracts a lot of locals and visitors during the summer, not just during this heatwave, and it's a matter of being an absolute priority that we employ a Lifeguard there.”

Director of Services Stephane Duclot said he will talk to Galway County Council about the matter. Cllr Clendennen said lifebelts are needed at certain popular swimming spots.