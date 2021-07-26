1,400 spectators allowed at All-Ireland U-21 football semi-final

AN increased crowd of 1,400 supporters will be allowed at Saturday's All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship semi-final between Offaly and Cork in Portlaoise.

The exact number that Offaly will get has not been determined yet but it is likely to be somewhere close to half of them. The game has a 5.15pm throw in and it is unlikely that tickets will go on general sale.

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan revealed that they will be making a decision on what way they distribute their tickets later on but said that the most likely outcome is that each club will be given an allocation to give to their members as they see fit. “This seems the fairest way to do it,” he remarked.

There will be big interest in Offaly in this game. The excellence of the performance in the Leinster U-20 Football Championship final win over Dublin has heightened interest in this team while Portlaoise is a very convenient venue for Offaly.

Just 500 supporters were allowed into the Leinster final and these were distributed by the County Board themselves with the panel and support staff receiving an allocation.

The increased number allowed in will be welcomed, even if it doesn't satisfy demand.

Supporters will have a better chance of getting tickets for Sunday's Christy Ring Cup final between Offaly and Derry in Croke Park. This is a curtain raiser to the Leinster senior football final between Dublin and Kildare, 18,000 are allowed attend these and tickets have gone on general sale for them this evening.