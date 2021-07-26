Search our Archive

26/07/2021

Tullamore hospital operating above capacity but number of Covid cases remains low

Update on patients with Covid-19 currrently in Tullamore Hospital

Reporter:

Reporter

Tullamore hospital is operating above capacity today with a large number of patients waiting on trolleys for a bed to become available. 

The latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO show that there were 13 patients on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department who were awaiting admission. 

The HSE's latest figures show that there was just one vacant General Bed available in the hospital as of Sunday evening. 

However the pressure on beds is not as a result of an increase of Covid-19 cases at the hospital. Latest figures show just one patient is being treated for the virus at the hospital with that patient being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

