Offaly motorist in terrifying incident after car gets struck twice by lightning

An Offaly motorist and their passenger had a lucky escape on Friday when their car was struck not once, but twice by lightning in a very violent thunderstorm.

The terrifying incident happened near Lahinch in County Clare today.

Speaking to the Offaly Express, the passenger in the car said it was 'terrifying' and described how the windscreen lit up in a blinding flash. The radio in the car went off and the battery light on the dash began to flash.

After stopping the car to check for damage, the car struggled to restart and kept stalling and cutting out. Eventually the car got going again but was once again hit by lightning but this time the car managed to make it to the destination without cutting out.

According to the USA's National Lightning Safety Institute the reason you're protected in a car during a lightning storm is actually because the car acts like a Faraday cage and is nothing to do with the rubber tyres. Popular motoring show 'Top Gear' once recreated the effect of a car being hit by lightning.

A Met Eireann Status Yellow Thunderstorm and Rain Warning for Ireland is in place up to 8pm this evening.

Counties most at risk are Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.