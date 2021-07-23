Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Offaly motorist in terrifying incident after car gets struck twice by lightning

Offaly motorist has lucky escape after car struck twice by lightning

Offaly motorist has lucky escape after car struck twice by lightning . FILE PIC

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

An Offaly motorist and their passenger had a lucky escape on Friday when their car was struck not once, but twice by lightning in a very violent thunderstorm. 

The terrifying incident happened near Lahinch in County Clare today. 

Speaking to the Offaly Express, the passenger in the car said it was 'terrifying' and described how the windscreen lit up in a blinding flash. The radio in the car went off and the battery light on the dash began to flash. 

After stopping the car to check for damage, the car struggled to restart and kept stalling and cutting out. Eventually the car got going again but was once again hit by lightning but this time the car managed to make it to the destination without cutting out.

According to the USA's National Lightning Safety Institute the reason you're protected in a car during a lightning storm is actually because the car acts like a Faraday cage and is nothing to do with the rubber tyres. Popular motoring show 'Top Gear' once recreated the effect of a car being hit by lightning. 

A Met Eireann Status Yellow Thunderstorm and Rain Warning for Ireland is in place up to 8pm this evening.

Counties most at risk are Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Huge garda presence during big drugs raid at Offaly house

Concern for children after parents fight each other on Tullamore street

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie