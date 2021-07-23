Huge garda presence during big drugs raid at Offaly house
Gardaí have conducted a major drugs raid in Offaly.
Tullamore Gardaí seized approximately €100,000 of cannabis and arrested a man following the search of a house in the Tullamore area on Thursday, July 22.
As part of the ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs under Operation Tara, Gardaí conducted a search of a house in Tullamore under warrant.
During the course of the search over 5kg of cannabis was recovered.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the premises and conveyed to Tullamore Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
