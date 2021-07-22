Man dies in hospital after tragic Midlands road crash

Man killed in road crash in Midlands
Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash in the Midlands.
The crash occurred at approximately 10:30am on Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar, Co Westmeath.
An occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition. He has since passed away. No other injuries to persons were reported.
The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for anyone who was in the Tudenham Park and Lough Ennell areas between 10:00am and 11:00am on the 19th of July 2021 and has any information or footage (including dash cam) to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
