Victims receiving €10,000 compensation from Tullamore attackers

A total of €10,000 is being paid in compensation following assaults by two young Tullamore men on two other men in the town.

Tullamore Circuit Court heard that one of the convicted men, 20-year-old Adam Doyle, 148 Arden View, had brought €6,000 in compensation for the two victims.

Judge Keenan Johnson was told that the second accused, Andrew Claffey, 21, of Flat 2, 12 Church Street, Tullamore, who was convicted of one assault, had paid previously paid €1,000. He was ordered to pay another €3,000 before sentencing is finalised.

Mr Doyle admitted assaulting Daryl O'Brien at the Phoenix Bar and Gary Kelly in O'Connor Square on October 4, 2020.

Mr Kelly was paid €4,000 arising from the assault by Mr Doyle and Mr O'Brien received €2,000.

Mr Claffey's compensation is going to his victim, Mr Kelly, following his plea of guilty to assaulting him outside the Phoenix Bar in O'Connor Square.

Garda Alan Burke told the court the assaults occurred on a Sunday evening and when he went to the scene at 7pm Gary Kelly had been knocked unconscious and had to be treated in an ambulance before being taken to hospital.

Garda Burke said he was told by Daryl O'Brien that he had been getting food with Mr Kelly in the smoking area of the Phoenix Bar and someone said, “who are you calling a fool?”

Mr Doyle assaulted Mr O'Brien and afterwards, when Mr O'Brien and Mr Kelly were outside at the entrance to the pub, Andrew Claffey came out and threw a punch at Mr Kelly, rendering him unconscious. Garda Burke said the word “food” may have been misheard as “fool” earlier.

Mr Kelly received cuts to his head and had to have his jaw x-rayed to ascertain if it was fractured.

In CCTV footage played in court, Daryl O'Brien and Gary Kelly were recorded coming out the door of the bar.

Adam Doyle could be seen leaving and then coming back and assaulting Mr Kelly while Mr Claffey was recorded throwing the punch which knocked Mr Kelly to the ground.

Mr Doyle also kicked Mr Kelly a number of times when he was unconscious, the court was told.

Judge Johnson imposed a two-and-a-half-year sentence on Mr Doyle and ordered him to follow all the directions of the probation service and engage with mental health services.

Mr Doyle was also ordered to refrain from the consumption of alcohol and provide clear urine samples.

Finalisation of Mr Claffey's sentence was adjourned to December 7 next for the payment of €3,000 to Mr Kelly and Judge Johnson indicated that if it is paid, he will apply the Probation Act.