Three local men admit charges of assault and violent disorder in Tullamore

THREE men pleaded guilty to various charges of assault, violent disorder and making threats when they were arraigned at the recent sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court.

All three had addresses at Kilcruttin halting site in Tullamore and the bulk of the guilty pleas related to an incident at Kilbrook in the town on August 26, 2019.

John Ward, 37, Patrick Ward, 33 and Callan Ward, aged 27, admitted assaulting John McDonagh, causing him harm, at Kilbrook on that date.

The three accused also pleaded guilty to charges of violent disorder on the same occasion.

Callan Ward further admitted a charge of affray at William Street, Tullamore the following day, August 27, along with dangerous driving at the junction of Harbour Street and William Street.

In addition, Callan Ward was arraigned on a separate charge of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Patrick Wesley McDonagh on May 11 last year at Heffernan's filling station, O'Moore Street, Tullamore.

John Peart, SC, for John Ward, asked that a probation and welfare report be prepared for his client, saying the man's life had “changed considerably” since the offences were committed.

His wife had twins prematurely and they also had six other children.

Mr Peart told Judge Keenan Johnson that John Ward was still subject to a curfew and he asked that it be lifted so that he could visit the twin babies in hospital in Dublin.

Kevin White, BL, prosecuting (instructed by Sandra Mahon, Offaly state solicitor), said the curfew was not until 11pm but added that Mr Ward would be free to travel and attend at the hospital and return home once he contacted the gardai in advance.

Judge Johnson remanded John Ward on bail for sentence to December 7 next. In addition to ordering a probation and welfare report, he also ordered the preparation of a victim impact statement.

Similar orders were made in relation to Patrick Ward after his defence counsel, Gerard Groarke, BL, said the accused, a father of three who was on disability, would like sentencing to take place as soon as possible.

Callan Ward was also remanded on continuing bail to appear in court again at the next Circuit Court sessions for sentencing on December 7.

A previous court sitting was told the offence at Heffernan's filling station related to a feud between two families.

When bail was sought in 2019, John Ward, Patrick Ward and Callan Ward were granted it on condition they stay away from Kilbrook and another location in Tullamore, Church Hill; and stay away from members of the McDonagh family.

Having previously heard details of the alleged offences in the District Court, Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction and the men were later sent forward to the Circuit Court.