Popular Offaly eatery prepares for reopening of indoor hospitality

RIVERSIDE CAFÉ in Tullamore has braved the Covid-19 lockdown and is preparing for the reopening of indoor hospitality in the coming weeks.

The team at the popular café, located on Main St in Tullamore, look forward to the reopening of indoor dining later this month.

The business was developed and is managed by business partners Paraic Jennings and David Bong and commenced trading on October 1 last during the coronavirus emergency.

The duo took the brave decision to open the new venture despite the huge challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paraic is a native of Tullamore and son of Mrs Mary Jennings and the late Mr Pat Jennings who operated the highly successful Jennings Truck Centre business, known throughout the length and breadth of Ireland, for many years.

As such he is deeply committed to his native Tullamore and Offaly and determined to conduct as much business locally as possible.

David is a native of Malaysia who has managed restaurants in Ireland for over 20 years.

Riverside Café is located in the town centre premises where Café Q operated successfully for many years.

It is a beautifully appointed and spacious café with extensive outdoor dining options both at the front near Millennium Square and at the rear where if faces onto the Tullamore River.

Paraic stressed the success of Riverside Café is based on three pillars – its excellent daytime menu options, the newly launched weekend wine and tapas menu introduced for Fridays and Saturdays and its dedicated and hard-working customer focused staff.

At present the café can comfortably seat 28 people outdoors and in the coming weeks will be able to accommodate 30 people inside. This latter number will increase when a full indoor dining hospitality regime in introduced hopefully in the near future when the country has emerged fully from the coronavirus pandemic.

Riverside Café boasts a mouth-watering menu both for outdoor dining and for takeaway options.

Popular items include the all-day breakfast, both full and mini Irish options and other favourites such as avocado on toast, pancakes, scrambled egg with toast, the New York bagel with cream cheese and the breakfast wrap.

There is also a selection of soups and starters, salads, sandwiches, pastries together with a large range of beverages, smoothies and teas and coffees. There is also a dedicated kiddies corner section on the menu.

The takeaway menu has proved very popular during lockdown and it also boasts a wide selection ranging from soups, salads, wraps, sandwiches, bagels, combos, breakfast options, hot food, beverages, tapas, sweet treats and an extensive red and white wine list.

Diners can use the app whatsfordinner.ie to order from the extensive takeaway menu.

Paraic introduced the wine and tapas option on Fridays and Saturdays when hospitality was allowed to open briefly last December and it has proven exceptionally popular with diners.

Despite the onerous restrictions due to coronavirus business has been thriving at the Riverside Café said Paraic who is eagerly awaiting the reopening of indoor hospitality in the coming weeks.

He said the outdoor dining options are proving tremendously popular with diners particularly the riverside seating area which has its own hedging and grass.

Paraic, who is a practising qualified accountant, said he always enjoyed being involved in the hospitality sector and was delighted to grasp the opportunity to open the Riverside Café last year.

He said the Main St location in the town centre, now connected to the Bridge Centre and its car park by a recently opened bridge, is ideal.

Paraic also paid tribute to his neighbouring businesses on Main St who have been hugely supportive since the Riverside Café opened last October.

“Local support has been very important since we opened and we buy local where possible at all times,” said Paraic.

So if this feature has whetted your appetite and you fancy a meal out, a tasty lunch, irresistible tapas and wine or a mouth watering takeaway why not pop down to Riverside Café on Main St, Tullamore or contact them at 057 9323843/ 087 6507000.

