Green light for large energy storage facility in Offaly

Offaly County Council has given the green light for the construction of an energy storage facility as Shannonbridge.

Halston Environmental and Planning has been give to construct the facility on a site that will cover close to five acres (19,295sq/m).

The energy storage system facility is designed to provide system support services to the electricity grid.

The development will comprise of an open area battery Energy Storage System (ESS) compound containing 169 battery and medium voltage power station enclosures

It will also include an IPP building, asynchronous condenser compound which will contain a synchronous condenser building.

There will also be five control modules, associated bunded transformers, electrical plant, electrical substation, containing eirgrid building, and electrical plant and bunded main transformer

This will electrically connect the proposed ESS facility, via underground cable to the grid and transformer bay within the existing Shannonbridge 220kv substation located on lands approximately 230 metres to the west of the proposed ESS facility.

In granting permission for the project, Offaly County Council granted permission with 15 conditions attached.