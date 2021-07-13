Green light for large energy storage facility in Offaly

Green light for large energy storage facility in Offaly

Green light for large energy storage facility in Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly County Council has given the green light for the construction of an energy storage facility as Shannonbridge. 

Halston Environmental and Planning has been give to construct the facility on a site that will cover close to five acres (19,295sq/m).

The energy storage system facility is designed to provide system support services to the electricity grid.

The development will comprise of an open area battery Energy Storage System (ESS) compound containing 169 battery and medium voltage power station enclosures 

It will also include an IPP building, asynchronous condenser compound which will contain a synchronous condenser building.

There will also be five control modules, associated bunded transformers, electrical plant, electrical substation, containing eirgrid building, and electrical plant and bunded main transformer 

This will electrically connect the proposed ESS facility, via underground cable to the grid and transformer bay within the existing Shannonbridge 220kv substation located on lands approximately 230 metres to the west of the proposed ESS facility.

In granting permission for the project, Offaly County Council granted permission with 15 conditions attached.

ALERT: Forecaster predicting that temperatures could soar this weekend

 

Canopies to be introduced in Offaly town for outdoor dining

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie