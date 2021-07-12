Gardai investigating hit and run accident on Offaly road

Gardai have launched an investigation after a hit and run incident on the Laois-Offaly border.
Gardai in Portarlington are investigating the accident involving a cyclist and a vehicle on the Edenderry Road on the Offaly side of Portarlington between 4.30pm and 5pm on Monday, July 12.
The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene prior to the arrival of Gardai.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to please contact Portarlington Garda Station on 057-8623112 or Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100 and leave details for the attention of Garda Aoife Bannon.
