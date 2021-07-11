Shameful and shocking! Cat kicked around a garden by 'feral brats' in Offaly

Cat kicked around Offaly garden in deeply disturbing incident

Shameful and shocking! Cat kicked around a garden by 'feral brats' in Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

A volunteer at the Offaly branch for the protection of cruelty to animals has described as "shameful" and "shocking" the treatment of animals in the county.

The volunteer said an appeal had been made recently to help homeless cats who were living outdoors but the society had not received one offer to help the animals.

The volunteer said kittens are pouring in from every corner of the county.

A strongly-worded statement said one "poor gentle, friendly cat had been kicked around a garden by some feral brats in a town in Offaly."

While another cat had given birth to five kittens in the rain yesterday on stones in a garden in Tullamore. Four or five of the kittens were dying from choking on the umbilical cord which was tightly binding the four of them together. One kitten would lose its leg because the cord was cutting off circulation.

The volunteer continued: "We are burned out, and worn down by the constant demands and expectations that if you call the OSPCA all your problems will be solved."

"A small handful of volunteers can't fix all of the irresponsibility and downright disrespect for animals in Offaly (or elsewhere) and if this irresponsibility and apathy continue then Offaly won't have a voluntary SPCA."

The statement signs off "a well and truly worn out volunteer."

WATCH: Offaly pub sums up frustration with indoor dining delay

MEMORY LANE: Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie