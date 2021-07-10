PROPERTY IN FOCUS: These five houses in Offaly are for sale for less than €150,000

There are some incredible houses for sale in Offaly but there are also some great houses for sale for not a large amount.
We have put together five houses currently for sale in Offaly for €150,000 or less including.
TAP ON THE NEXT> TO SEE ALL THE PROPERTIES
This five bedroom house on William Street in the centre of Tullamore is on the market for €135,000.
TAP ON THE NEXT> TO SEE ALL THE PROPERTIES
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.