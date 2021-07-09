New Covid-19 cases drop by more than a half in one part of Offaly but rise in another area

The HSE has released its latest update on the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly.

The number of cases is falling in two areas in the county while it has risen in the third.

According to the figures from the HSE, the Tullamore Area still has the highest rate in the county with a 14 Day Incidence Rate above the national average. The rate for the area now stands at 188.6 cases per 100,000 with 55 new cases confirmed from June 22 to July 5. The previous week the rate stood at 157.8 cases per 100,000.

The number of cases in the Edenderry Area more than halved in the last week. From June 22 to July 5, there were just 10 new cases in the Edenderry Area, down from 22 cases in the previous fortnight. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county is down to 42.9 cases per 100,000. The Edenderry Area now has the lowest rate in the county.

The number of new cases in the Birr Area has also dropped this week according to the latest figures from the HSE. There were just 13 cases in the area in the last two weeks compared to 17 new cases in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Birr Area stands at 51 cases per 100,000.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland from June 22 to July 5 was 121.8 cases per 100,000.