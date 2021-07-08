SO CLOSE! Offaly Lotto player within one number of winning life changing Lotto jackpot last night

An Offaly Lotto player came within one number of winning a life changing Lotto jackpot in the midweek draw on Wednesday night.

Players in Offaly are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after two players came within one number of the €5,267,256 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw. The other ticket was bought in Galway. Both ticket holders matched five numbers and the bonus to share a prize fund of €42,314.

The Galway ticket holder won their share after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket on Monday, July 5 at the Lyons Mace shop in Carnmore Cross, Oranmore while the Offaly player scooped their €21,157 prize after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw in Buckleys Supervalu in Birr.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Wednesday, July 7) Lotto draw were: 04, 18, 26, 30, 31, 37 and the bonus was 08.

The winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

While there was no winner of the €5,267,256 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, over 72,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws. Saturday’s (10th July) jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €5.5 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “The winning streak continues for Lotto players in Galway with last night’s draw making it a four in a row of Match 5+Bonus wins for ticket holders in the West of Ireland county. Last night’s draw saw the prize being shared with a player in Offaly which means that two players were both just one number away from winning the €5.2 million jackpot on offer. We are encouraging all of our players in Galway and Offaly to check their tickets carefully today as two players have tickets worth €21,157 each. The lucky winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for their prizes to be claimed.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.