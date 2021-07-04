REVEALED: Latest number of Covid-19 cases in each area in Offaly

For the first time in a number of months, details have been released of the number of Covid-19 cases in each electoral area in Offaly. 

According to the figures from the HSE, the Tullamore Area currently has the highest rate in the county with a 14 Day Incidence Rate above the national average. The rate for the area stands at 157.8 cases per 100,000 with 46 new cases from June 15 to June 28.

The Edenderry Area has the second highest rate at 94.3 cases per 100,000, just below the national rate which stands at 98.9 cases per 100,000. There have been 22 new cases in the Edenderry Area in the period from June 15 to June 28.

The Birr Area has the lowest rate in the county. There have been 17 new cases in the last 14 days giving the area a 14 Day Incidence Rate of 66.7 cases per 100,000. 

