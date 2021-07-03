Offaly woman in fear after man's threat to burn her house

A MAN contacted a woman by phone and threatened to burn her house, Tullamore District Court has heard.

Judge Bernadette Owens heard that Eoin Coyne, 23, Rooske, Edenderry, had threatened Irene Foy of Clonmore, Rhode on July 21 last year.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said Ms Foy was in fear as a result of the phone call and explained that the background to the offence was that Mr Coyne used to work for her brother's construction company and was let go.

He had two previous convictions and both were breaches of the drink-driving laws, dating from January and February 2020.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said Mr Coyne had been disqualified from driving for three years on the first occasion and four years on the second, along with fines of €300 for each conviction.

Judge Owens read a probation report in relation to the accused and said that the convictions related to alcohol was borne out in the report.

Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor, who entered a guilty plea on his client's behalf, said another contributing factor to the offence was that Mr Coyne was upset about a building job carried out on the chimney of his mother's house.

Mr Farrelly said the accused foolishly tried to make contact with the Foys and unfortunately the victim took the call and Mr Coyne said things he shouldn't have.

At the time he was struggling with alcohol but since then he had successfully completed a 12-week programme in Cuan Mhuire. Mr Coyne was very worried about the prosecution and wished to put the matter behind him. He wished the Foy family no harm.

Mr Coyne told the court himself he wanted it dealt with now because he could not sleep at night. He was attending AA and had not been in contact with the Foys since.

Judge Owens said it appeared to her the accused had taken steps to address the alcohol issue which was underlying the commission of the offence. She added that it would not have been easy for him to complete the Cuan Mhuire course and accepted there had been no adverse issues since. She applied the Probation Act.