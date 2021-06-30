New plans revealed for large development on derelict site in centre of Tullamore

New plans could see new retail and office units on old Texas/Tesco site
NEW plans have been drawn up for the former Texas/Tesco site in Tullamore which could revitalise an area that has been derelict for a number of years. The plans include retail space, offices and cafe.
Weavermay Limited intend to apply to Offaly County Council for planning permission to construct a one single-storey dual-height 1,664 sq. metre retail store to include off licence. A three storey 874 square metre retail/office unit and a two-storey 281 sq metre cafe.
The plan also includes car and bicycle parking and a new pedestrian and cycle walkway between Offaly Street and O'Connell Street.
If the plan is given approval it will involve the demolition of buildings, extensions and sheds comprising 6,800 sq m and the removal of fencing.
This is the second plan for the area. Offaly county council had previously sought a masterplan for the area after the same company applied to develop the site which has become an eyesore in the centre of Tullamore.
