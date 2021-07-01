New Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council has strong Offaly roots

Naoise Ó Cearúil
The new Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council has very strong Offaly roots.
Cllr Naosie O'Cearúil, who was first elected in 2014, is a member of the Fianna Fail party and he was unanimously elected to the job, which is rotated annually, last week.
He grew up in Maynooth where he became involved in Ogra Fianna Fail and was Vice President Of Maynooth University Students Union.
His mother Geraldine Carty is from Walsh Island and his father Colm O'Cearúil is from the Arden Road in Tullamore.
Naoise's late grandfather Donal O'Carroll, fondly known as the 'Doc', was principal of Tullamore Vocational School.
Naoise is also related to former Offaly County Councillor Sinead Dooley through his grandmother Ann Carty. Ann moved from Walsh Island to Chapel Street in Tullamore and can often been seen as a Eucharist Minister in the church. Naoise is looking forward to seeing his grandmother again once he is vaccinated.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.