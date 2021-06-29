Fourth annual Offaly Camino walk launched

The countdown is well and truly on for the rescheduled 4th annual Offaly Camino Challenge Canal Way Walk in aid of Self Help Africa.

There has been a massive response to the event in the last few years and this year it will be a real Camino walk over two days where people can walk the full Offaly Camino from Shannon Harbour to Croghan Hill, a total of 50kms – West Offaly to East Offaly.

“Participants can walk over the two days or can join the walkers at anytime over the two days and walk the amount that they themselves would like to walk whether its 5km or 10km or whatever they can,” said organiser Ronan Scully.

He added: “People can join us on the last day, August 1, walking from Tullamore's Fiona Pender monument leaving at 9.30 am and walking along the canal to Croghan Hill finishing with a special Mass there at 2.30pm followed by a barbecue.

All donations on the day of the event will be gratefully received and will go directly to the charity.

Self Help Africa is dedicated to ending hunger and poverty in rural Africa. A total of 250 million people in Africa suffer hunger and malnutrition, struggling in extreme rural poverty without enough food; left behind by rising economic growth.

Self Help Africa is a leading international development charity with an expertise in small-scale farming and growing family-farm businesses and has many agri-dinance programmes and responds to emergency situations within the 10 countries they work in Africa.

“We are motivated by injustice, by our expertise in small-scale agriculture, family-farm business and agri-business, and the opportunity we have to help small farmers change the lives of their families,” said Ronan.

Self Help Africa is also the charity of the Irish Farmers Association.

The walk will begin at 8.00am on Saturday, July 31 after Mass at 7.00am after which the participants will begin walking from Shannon Harbour to Tullamore mainly along the Canal and finishing on Saturday evening at Eugene Kelly’s and Digan's pub area along the canal in Tullamore.

The walk will then resume at 9.30am on Sunday morning the 1st of August at the Fiona Pender memorial, again along the canal to Croghan Hill.

“We would encourage everyone and anyone to take part, enjoy the beauty of nature, take in some exercise and do something very worthwhile for charity. If you would like to participate or join us and others in walking any distance over that weekend please feel free to join us over the two days either in person or maybe you might want to do it virtually from the area of where you live. Either way we would love you join us and support in any way a very worthy Irish Charity – Self Help Africa.”

If you would like a sponsorship card or would like to make any donation large or small, please contact: Laz Molloy, Croghan, Rhode, Ricey Scully, Charlestown, Clara or Paul Galvin, Durrow, Tullamore.

Also you can donate online at various facebook/social media fundraising pages set up by the participants taking part that has been set up with 100% of the online donation going to the charity

If you would like to be part of this special event please contact Laz Molloy on 0866778807, Aislinn Molloy 0870688530, Ricey Scully 086 8153047, Paul Galvin 087 8375407 or Ronan Scully(087) 6189094 to register for this Camino.