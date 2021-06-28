Warning issued about dud euro notes in circulation

Gardaí have issued a warning about dud €10 notes in circulation.

This tenner was presented at a shop in Co Meath in recent days.

A Garda spokesperson said: "For anyone in business, beware of dud notes in circulation.

"Dud ten euro notes were in circulation this afternoon in Kells.

"Worth doing a talk with all staff and making them aware of what procedure shops have in place to deal with dud notes.

"They are not legal tender."

Gardaí urged people to report any incidents involving counterfeit money to the local garda station.

