Local contractor appointed as work begins on major river project in Tullamore

The old cutstone bridge over the Tullamore River at the back of Main St

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

A local contractor has been appointed to carry out the work on the Tullamore River Project.

The work will begin this week, engineer with Offaly County Council, Joe Dooley told a recent meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

This project covers an area of the Tullamore River from the rear of the Tullamore library, following the river downstream and westwards to the railway line.

It will see the establishment of a main wetland area at Srah and Kilcruttin. riparian widening at Marian Place and wetland creation of the old mill and at the Bridge Centre Car Park.

