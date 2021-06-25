Every parish in Offaly to benefit from road works programme

ROADWORKS

An ambitious roads programme has been agreed by councillors

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THE start in recent weeks of the programme of road works to be carried out over 2021 in the Tullamore Municipal District has been welcomed by Cllr Danny Owens.

The programme was approved by the Tullamore based councillors and includes an extensive range of work including road restoration, road restructuring, resurfacing, drainage works and footpaths.

“Every parish in the Municipal District will see some level of work in their area and work will be continuing throughout the summer months,” said Cllr Owens.

Meanwhile, Cllr Declan Harvey, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, has welcomed the start of road resurfacing and recycling work at Tinnycross and Ballycumber and said similar works will be carried out at Durrow and Aharney this week.

“Well done to the area engineer and the outdoor staff for this work,” said the Cathaoirleach.

