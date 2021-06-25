PICTURE SPECIAL: Gallery of pictures of Offaly sixth class graduations

The end of this term sees sixth class students from across Offaly moving on from primary school.
Click on Next> above to go through our gallery of sixth class pictures
The class from Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore
You can submit your schoool's sixth class pictures to news@offalyexpress.ie
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.