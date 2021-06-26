Dates confirmed for Confirmations for schools in Tullamore

CONFIRMATION in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore will take place on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 next.

Most Rev Thomas Deenihan, Bishop of Meath, announced the dates and the parish said the celebration of the Sacrament of Confirmation will be subject to strict protocols within the church.

The dates for the various schools in Tullamore are as follows -
Friday, July 16 - 7pm: Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada and the Parish School
Saturday, July 17 - 11.15am: St Philomena’s; 12.45pm: Scoil Mhuire and Scoil Bhríde; 3pm: Scoil Eoin Phóil and St Joseph’s; 4.30pm: Ballinamere and Durrow

In a message in the Sunday bulletin on June 20, the parish said they look forward to celebrating this important sacrament in the lives of the Confirmation candidates.

“As they prepare to become fully-initiated into the faith, we invite parishioners to support them and their families in their prayers in these final weeks of preparation. Thank you to the Principals and Confirmation class teachers for their commitment, enthusiasm and witness to their faith throughout the year.”

What were described as the 'proposed' dates for First Communion in September were also announced. They are -
Saturday, September 11: Scoil Bhride and Scoil Mhuire; Saturday, September 18: Durrow and Ballinamere; Saturday, September 25: Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada and St Joseph’s; Saturday, October 2: St Joseph’s

