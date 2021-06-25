Visitors to Offaly tourist spot warned of Google Maps issue
An Offaly tourist attraction is warning people of an issue that could be sending potential visitors in the wrong direction.
In a post, Lough Boora Discovery Park said: "We are aware of an error on Google Maps with regards the location of Lough Boora Discovery Park.
"Please note, you must include the full title, Lough Boora Discovery Park, to ensure you are directed to the correct location.
"If you only enter Lough Boora on Maps, you will not arrive at the correct destination. We are working on correcting this to ensure all our visitors have a pleasant experience when travelling to and from our park. Thank you!"
