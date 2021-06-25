Visitors to Offaly tourist spot warned of Google Maps issue

Visitors to Offaly tourist spot warned of Google Maps issue

Visitors to Offaly tourist spot warned of Google Maps issue

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

An Offaly tourist attraction is warning people of an issue that could be sending potential visitors in the wrong direction.

In a post, Lough Boora Discovery Park said: "We are aware of an error on Google Maps with regards the location of Lough Boora Discovery Park.

"Please note, you must include the full title, Lough Boora Discovery Park, to ensure you are directed to the correct location.

"If you only enter Lough Boora on Maps, you will not arrive at the correct destination. We are working on correcting this to ensure all our visitors have a pleasant experience when travelling to and from our park. Thank you!"

Series of road works around Offaly town to be carried out next week

Long-standing Offaly barbers closing down due to pandemic

Credit Union apologises to Offaly woman wrongly named as car winner

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie