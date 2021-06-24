Sponsorship boost for Offaly minor hurlers and footballers as long wait for finals almost over

With their long wait to contest the 2020 Leinster Championship finals almost over, the Offaly minor football and hurling squads recently received new gear thanks to some local sponsors.

Elegant Designs, Edenderry; Liffey Mills; and the Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board generously provided donations to Offaly GAA County Board in support of both sets of players.

Offaly will play Meath in the 2020 Leinster MFC final on Wednesday, June 30 in Mullingar while Kilkenny will provide the opposition for Offaly in the 2020 Leinster MHC decider in Portlaoise on Saturday, July 3.

The panels have been training regularly since collective training was permitted to resume by the Government and, previously, were provided with individual programmes by the respective management teams during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Only 200 spectators will be allowed at the games, but there will be live coverage of the football final on TG4 and the hurling final will be streamed live.

County Board Chairman, Michael Duignan, expressed his thanks to each of the sponsors and extended best wishes to the players and management as Offaly finally get set to compete in both Minor finals in the same year for the first time since 1989.

Pictured at the presentation of sponsorship to the 2020 Offaly minor football and hurling panels ahead of their Leinster Championship finals were: Offaly minor hurlers Joe Hoctor and Sam Bourke; Greg Farrelly of Elegant Designs, Edenderry (sponsor), Willie Boland of Liffey Mills (sponsor), with Offaly minor dual player Cormac Egan and Offaly minor footballer Alex Egan. The third sponsor was Laois & Offaly Education And Training Board.