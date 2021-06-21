Tullamore man duped by seller of computer who wished to clear drug debt

A MAN who had built up a drug debt got €500 by falsely claiming he was going to deliver a gaming PC to another man in Tullamore, the local District Court heard.

The court was told that former cannabis user Eoin Tynan, 10 Old Forge Crescent, Mountrath, had advertised the PC for sale on Donedeal and the buyer agreed to send the money to the defendant's IBAN.

The money was received but the item was not delivered and when questioned by a garda, Mr Tynan said he had no intention of sending it to the original customer.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the agreement to sell the PC was made on January 18 last and having kept the money from the Tullamore buyer, he then continued to advertise it elsewhere.

Suzanne Dooner, BL, defending the 21-year-old, entered a plea of guilty on Mr Tynan's behalf and said he had taken a certain course in relation to a separate prosecution and a probation report had been prepared for him.

He had €100 compensation and required time to get the remainder because he was earning €100 a week.

Having read the probation report, Judge Catherine Staines said she wished some of those who thought cannabis a harmless drug would read some of the reports she sees.

Judge Staines said Mr Tynan was a highly intelligent young man who received an excellent Leaving Certificate and got a place on an engineering course but due to “certain issues that happened” he started taking cannabis and his concentration and memory went and his behaviour went down at home.

Fortunately with the help of the probation service he was now drug-free and on a training course which could lead to a qualification in engineering.

“I know he was trying to sell this computer to pay for a drug debt,” said the judge.

Because he had no previous convictions and was going to pay the remaining compensation back she adjourned the matter to November 4 for an up to date probation report.

Ms Dooner also handed in a letter of apology from Mr Tynan.

Mr Tynan was told to pay €400 by November 4 and in the meantime Judge Staines ordered the payment of the same amount from the court poor box to the victim.